By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Monday, longtime Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal. He now appears set to take a visit to Auburn University,

According to Brandon Marcello of 247 sports, McCall hasn’t yet decided when he will visit, but Auburn believes it will likely happen. Marcello wrote, “Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has not yet set a date but confidence is high the Tigers will host the All-Sun Belt star this week, 247Sports has learned”.

Grayson McCall, during his four seasons at Coastal Carolina, was one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the nation. After playing in just two games during his freshman season, McCall earned the starting job in 2020. Over the following three seasons, he looked like a superstar.

Over the past three seasons, McCall started a total of 32 games for Coastal Carolina. He excelled in the offense, throwing for 7,994 yards, 77 touchdowns, and just eight interruptions during this time.

McCall has also been explosive with his legs. On the ground, he has rushed for 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Grayson McCall has the potential to be an NFL quarterback. By entering the portal, he is looking to show that he can excel against even better competition. At the moment, he is the third-ranked player in the transfer portal, and the highest-rated quarterback according to 247 sports.

If McCall finds himself as Auburn’s next starting quarterback, it could be what he needs to prove he is among the best in the nation. It could also cement his status as one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2024 NFL draft.