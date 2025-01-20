JJ Redick and the LA Lakers didn’t just lose in Sunday’s Intuit Dome debut against the LA Clippers but also lost the services of Austin Reaves. He left the game due to a left knee injury. Reaves collided with several Clippers players while attempting an offensive rebound with 3:40 remaining, as the Lakers trailed 108-93 at that moment.

Reaves fell to the floor, clutching his left knee, and limped to the bench without returning to the game.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick mentioned that Austin Reaves collided knees with some Clippers players and that the Lakers would assess how he feels moving forward. He suggested that the injury might not be serious, with the team planning to evaluate Reaves' condition the following day.

Austin Reaves leading the Lakers offense

Reaves has quietly become one of the Lakers' key players in his fourth season. Following the D’Angelo Russell trade, Reaves stepped into the primary playmaker role and has proven capable of handling the responsibility.

Despite not being a natural floor general, the 6-foot-5 guard has excelled. Over the past ten games, he has played at an All-Star level, averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, while shooting 40.6% from three.

The 6-foot-5 guard scored 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting, but he struggled with ball control, finishing with five turnovers and only three assists.

The Clippers easily secured a 116-102 victory, pushing the Lakers' record to 22-18 on the season. The game wasn't competitive, and the Lakers will need to make adjustments to get back on track.

Los Angeles having roster gaps to address

The Lakers have clear roster gaps to address, and injuries have compounded their issues. After trading D'Angelo Russell in December for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, the Lakers strengthened their wing depth but found themselves lacking at guard, especially at point guard. Austin Reaves has stepped up to fill the void and has impressed as the team's starting point guard.

However, beyond Reaves, the Lakers lack many players who can create shots in the half-court, and their offense struggles when he is sidelined. While LeBron James is often called upon to fill that role, the Lakers face the challenge of managing the four-time MVP's minutes. This also increases the physical burden on the 40-year-old to contribute on both ends of the court.

The 26-year-old’s injury initially appeared concerning. If he is sidelined for longer, it could further hinder LA's already struggling offense.

Reaves, however, reassured everyone by saying he felt fine and expects to play in Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards.

While there remains a chance of a bone bruise developing, Reaves’ confidence in saying he'll play suggests his knee is feeling relatively good at the moment. For now, the hope is that he stays fully healthy moving forward.