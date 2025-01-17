Dorian Finney-Smith's first meeting with the Brooklyn Nets since a Dec. 29 trade may have to wait until later this season. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is doubtful for Friday's Nets matchup due to personal reasons.

Finney-Smith missed Wednesday's 117-108 win over the Heat. It was later revealed that the 31-year-old became a father earlier this week, with his fiancée announcing the birth of their son on Instagram.

Dorian Finney-Smith's status in doubt for Nets-Lakers matchup

Finney-Smith had one of the best starts of his career with the Nets before the trade. The veteran wing averaged 10.4 points while shooting a career-high 43.5 percent from three on 5.4 attempts per game over 20 appearances. He played a crucial role in Brooklyn's surprise 9-11 start, posting a +15.9 net rating at the time of the trade, the highest on the team and fifth-highest among all NBA players to play over 200 minutes.

However, after trading Mikal Bridges this summer, the Nets are prioritizing their draft position in year one of a rebuild. With Finney-Smith no longer fitting their timeline, they traded him to the Lakers for D'Angelo Russell's expiring contract, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks.

Finney-Smith has posted more modest numbers while adjusting to his new role with the Lakers. Over six appearances, he's averaged 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while playing 23.7 minutes per game off the bench. The 31-year-old has continued his hot shooting, converting 9-of-22 three-point attempts (40.9 percent).

Los Angeles has posted a 3-4 record since the trade. While Finney-Smith's hard-nosed defense played a significant role in his acquisition, JJ Redick's squad has continued to trend in the wrong direction on that end following the deal.

The Lakers ranked 21st defensively over their first 31 games. They rank 29th over their last seven after acquiring Finney-Smith and Milton.

The Lakers enter Friday's matchup as 11-point favorites following the Nets' historic 126-67 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. Brooklyn has lost seven of its last eight games. However, the rebuilding squad will welcome D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons back to the lineup against Los Angeles.

Cam Johnson is questionable for the matchup due to a right ankle sprain.