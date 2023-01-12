Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was a surprise scratch on Wednesday night in the win against the 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators. With the Maple Leafs set to play the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings, Sheldon Keefe refused to go into much detail about the nature of the injury that kept Matthews sidelined on Wednesday night. Ahead of Thursday’s clash, Maple Leafs fans are wondering: Is Auston Matthews playing tonight vs. the Red Wings?

Is Auston Matthews playing vs. Red Wings?

Ahead of Thursday night’s clash, Sheldon Keefe revealed, via David Alter, that Matthews is considered to be a game-time decision. Keefe kept mum on the injury situation for Matthews, indicating that all lineup changes would be game-time calls, including whether or not the superstar forward suits up against the Red Wings.

Matthews’ absence on Wednesday was the first game he’s missed all season. He’s featured in 41 of the Maple Leafs’ 42 games, and is tied for second on the team in points with 47 with William Nylander, trailing Mitch Marner (50). Toronto sits in second place in the Atlantic Division with 59 points (26-9-7).

Last season, Matthews paced the NHL with 60 goals despite only featuring in 73 games. While he’s not on the same torrid pace in 2022-23, he’s still racked up 20 goals and 27 assists on more than a 1-point per-game pace.

The Maple Leafs will likely provide an update on Auston Matthews’ status before puck drop on Thursday night, though Keefe clearly prefers to keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to the injury to the 25-year-old.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings will square off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 12.