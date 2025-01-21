The matchup between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open lived up to the hype, with Djokovic outlasting the player 16 years his junior, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

With the win, Djokovic moves on to the semifinals, while Alcaraz is left thinking about where he went wrong.

The 21-year-old pointed to the early going when he had Djokovic on his heels as the all-time great nursed a leg injury. Alcaraz said he could have pushed his opponent even further, while instead Djokovic came storming back for the win.

“I felt like I was controlling the match, and I let him get into the match again,” Alcaraz said. “I’m going to say that’s the biggest mistake I made. In the second set I had to play a little bit better just to push him even more to the limit.”

When Novak is at this level, it's really difficult.”

Djokovic' admission seemed to back up Alcaraz' second set lament.

“If I lost that second set, I don't know if I would continue playing,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic advances to face 2 seed Alexander Zverev on Friday as he takes aim at a 25th Grand Slam trophy. He told reporters that he hopes to be at full strength come match time.

Carolos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic put on a show again

Tuesday was the eighth time that Alcaraz and Djokovic have met and the first time they've done so at the Australian Open. Both competitors lauded the other after the match and noted the quality their clashes tend to take on.

“I just wish that this match today was the final,” Djokovic said. “One of the most epic matches I've played on this court. On any court.”

Despite the loss, Alcaraz even called himself “lucky” to take the court opposite Djokovic, adding that the two push each other to the limit.

“Every time that we play against other, I think a show is guaranteed,” Alcaraz said. “I'm just lucky I get to live this experience. I'm 21 years old. From these matches, I'm getting so much experience about how to deal with everything. I'm not going to hide. I've done great things in tennis already but playing against one of the best in history of our sport, these kinds of matches help me a lot in the future to be better.”

Their latest meeting lasted three-and-a-half hours with neither side willing to relent. That included a 33-shot rally that Djokovic ultimately won, earning him a standing ovation.