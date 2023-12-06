Caroline Wozniacki, former No. 1, makes a heartfelt comeback at the Australian Open with her children, aiming for another grand win.

Former world No. 1 women's tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is set to make a return to the Australian Open in 2024, a tournament where she previously claimed her Grand Slam title. Wozniacki, alongside six Australian players, has been awarded one of the first wild cards for the event.

After a hiatus of over three years, the 33-year-old Danish star made a comeback to professional tennis in August. Her return has been marked by notable performances, including reaching the fourth round of the U.S. Open, where she was defeated by the eventual champion, Coco Gauff.

Wozniacki's return to Melbourne is not just a professional journey but also a personal one. She plans to bring her two young children, Olivia and James, to Melbourne Park, the site of her 2018 triumph.

“I have so many wonderful memories of Melbourne, and of course winning the Australian Open is an all-time career highlight,” No. 242-ranked Wozniacki told Australian Open organizers Wednesday, as reported by the Associated Press.

The tennis star had stepped away from the sport in early 2020 to start a family. During this period, she also worked as a TV analyst. Wozniacki, now a mother and wife to former NBA player David Lee, expressed excitement about sharing this experience with her family.

“I can't wait to share it with my family and my kids,” she said.

The 2024 Australian Open is witnessing the return of not just Wozniacki but other renowned players as well. Tournament director Craig Tiley announced that three former champions, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki, would be participating in the year's first major tournament after their maternity breaks.