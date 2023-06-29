Caroline Wozniacki, former world No. 1 and Australian Open champion, announced her return to professional tennis on Thursday more than three years after her retirement. In an essay she wrote in Vogue, Wozniacki said she is hitting the ball “better than I ever have” and wants to show women that they can have both a family and a successful career.

“Am I nervous? Not really. I’m coming back to something I love,” Wozniacki said. “Yes, I’ll be nervous before a match; I’m okay with that. I’m great with that. Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing this. And I guess we’ll see what happens. I think it’s a great story. I think it’s awesome.”

Wozniacki plans on returning to professional tennis in August, playing a tournament in Montreal before the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year. She also wants to play in the Paris Olympics next summer.

Wozniacki retired following the Australian Open in 2020. She won the tournament in 2018, her only Grand Slam victory to date. She has twice been ranked the No. 1 women’s player in the world and reached two US Open finals in her career.

Caroline Wozniacki’s return to tennis will be good for the sport. A recognizable name coming back after a long layoff will always garner attention. Add in the fact that she feels she can still compete among the very best women in the world and we could be seeing one of the greatest comeback stories in sports unfold.