Coco Gauff, the No. 3 seed at the Australian Open, advanced to the fourth round on Friday night with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Leylah Fernandez. The victory extended Gauff’s win streak to eight matches and 16 sets this season. Reflecting on her journey, Gauff expressed gratitude for her career and the lessons she’s learned along the way.

“Tennis feels so high stakes, but it’s really not. I’m so lucky to do what I do – also get paid doing it,” said Gauff, 20, via the Associated Press. “My biggest thing I learned last year is just not to take anything for granted, and just realized this time is going to go by so fast. … I’m just trying to enjoy it while I’m here.”

The win over Fernandez was Gauff’s second against the Canadian this season, following a previous matchup in the United Cup team competition. This familiarity made the match more challenging, Gauff noted, as both players adjusted their tactics. Despite Fernandez’s efforts, Gauff dominated with an 18-7 advantage in total winners and was broken just once during the 75-minute contest.

Coco Gauff on track of Australian Open rematch with Aryna Sabalenka

Gauff has made adjustments to her game since last season, including changes to her coaching staff and tweaks to her serving and forehand mechanics. While she ended 2024 with a WTA Finals title, she admitted some disappointment with her Grand Slam performances. The young Floridian now aims to build on her momentum as she pursues her second major title.

Her current form puts Gauff on track for a potential semifinal rematch with Aryna Sabalenka, the two-time defending Australian Open champion, who defeated Clara Tauson earlier on Friday. Like Gauff, Sabalenka remains unbeaten this season, setting up a compelling storyline for a possible clash next weekend.

Gauff’s maturity and perspective shine as she balances her competitive drive with an appreciation for her opportunities.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it,” she said, “and take it one match at a time.”

Next up, Gauff will face Belinda Bencic in the fourth round on Saturday as Gauff continues her quest for another Grand Slam trophy.