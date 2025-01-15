Women's tennis star Coco Gauff extended her winning streak to 11 matches and advanced to the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Britain’s Jodie Burrage on Wednesday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Despite some challenges in the second set, Gauff remained composed to secure her seventh straight win of 2025.

The No. 3 seed and reigning U.S. Open champion encountered difficulties with her serve, committing six double faults in the second set. Gauff initially led 3-1 before dropping four consecutive games and finding herself down 5-3. However, she recovered when Burrage served for the set, mounting a four-game surge to close out the match in just under 90 minutes.

“It was tough. She was serving really well, so I was just trying to manage that, honestly,” Gauff said, as reported by Howard Fendrich of The Associated Press. “She really stepped her level up in the middle of the second set, so I was just trying to be offensive when I could.”

Burrage, ranked 173rd, struggled with unforced errors, tallying 37 to Gauff’s 11. Her final two service games ended with double faults, including two consecutive faults that handed Gauff a 6-5 lead in the second set. Gauff capitalized on the opportunity and finished the match with steady baseline play.

The 19-year-old American has been focusing on improving her serve and forehand, and while both shots wavered at times, Gauff credited Burrage’s aggressive returns for creating pressure.

“She was returning well, so it put pressure on me on my serve,” Gauff said. “If I landed anything short, she was landing a winner.”

Her unbeaten streak includes Gauff's title run at the WTA Finals in November, where she defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Her next opponent is No. 30 seed Leylah Fernandez, whom Gauff defeated earlier this year at the United Cup.

Fernandez reached the third round with a comeback win over Cristina Bucsa, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.