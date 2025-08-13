While many a fan of the Los Angeles Rams holds their collective breath waiting to find out if Matthew Stafford will be able to go in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, one of the bright spots of the summer has been the play of UDFA North Carolina lineman Willie Lampkin.

One of the smallest offensive linemen in modern NFL history at 5-foot-10, 290 pounds, what Lampkin lacks in size he more than makes up for in technical mastery, even as he transitions from a full-time guard in college to a guard/center at the NFL level. Though he only played a handful of snaps in his preseason debut, Lampkin went viral both for his size and his technique and has rapidly become a fan favorite in Inglewood and beyond.

Speaking with reporters about what he's seen from Lampkin so far in his Rams career, head coach Sean McVay broke down what he's seen from the young center, noting he's been incredibly impressed with his leverage at the position.

“I thought he did a nice job. “Obviously, he has great leverage, can get underneath people, and be able to finish,” McVay explained via PFT.

“That was what you loved about him at North Carolina, but just a competitor. He's tough, he's physical. He understands how to play to his strengths. I think he's done a really good job, I thought a lot of guys did a nice job, but I was pleased with Willie.”

When it comes to Lampkin's chances of having an NFL career, especially on the offensive line, the term leverage is key, as he will need to use his intangible advantages to stay in front of some of the biggest players in the sport as they look to collapse the pocket from the inside and take the shortest path possible to the quarterback.

If Lampkin can beat the odds, go the distance, and give to McVay, and beyond that he's capable of holding up against 340-pound nose tackles, he has the technical abilities to be a real weapon in LA's zone blocking scheme. But if not, it's not that big of a deal, as he could be just as impactful as a near-300-pound fullback, breaking off holes in the run game just like Scott Matlock across the locker room at SoFi.