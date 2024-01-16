Naomi Osaka, undeterred by her Australian Open exit, eyes a comeback with a packed schedule.

Former world No. 1 tennis player and two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is already setting her sights on future tournaments after an early depature from Melbourne on Monday. Despite the setback, Osaka's forward-looking attitude highlight her dedication to the sport.

After a 15-month hiatus, which included the birth of her first child in July, Osaka recently made her return to the tennis court. The 26-year-old Japanese star's comeback was marked by a challenging opening match at the Australian Open, where she was defeated 6-4, 7-6(2) by Caroline Garcia of France.

Despite the loss and evident rustiness in what was only her third match of the season, Osaka remained positive. She reflected on her experiences in Australia, emphasizing the learning opportunities and the memorable moments she shared with her team.

“These past couple weeks I think, for me, I'm grateful for them,” Osaka said, via Reuters. “I have a team that's really amazing and I've made a lot of different memories with them in Australia … Of course, I don't regret anything. I think I've learned a lot during this trip, both on the court and off the court. Also I think I just played some really good people … It's a little unfortunate. I wish I could have maybe played United Cup, or played something where I'm not immediately out if I don't win a match.”

Osaka also spoke to reporters about her future plans and her discussions with coach Wim Fissette.

“Wim just talked to me about playing a lot more matches,” Osaka said “I don't know if he wants to add stuff. I'm definitely thinking of playing Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Charleston and then probably like a full clay season.”