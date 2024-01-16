It's an unfortunate end to a stellar actor.

Alec Musser's death at age 50 has just been revealed, and it's heartbreaking.

It was released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office that the star died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an apparent suicide, PEOPLE reports.

When paramedics found him Friday, he was already deceased.

Apparently, his fiancée, Paige Press, was the one who found the All My Children actor “slumped forward on the bathroom floor.” He had a shotgun close to him as well.

Musser had roles in Rita Rocks and Road to the Alter, along with the soap opera. Plus, he was a guest star on ABC's Desperate Housewives. One of his major roles was in Grown Ups, with Adam Sandler.

Sandler posted a tribute to him on Instagram.

“I loved this guy,” he wrote. “Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Actress Salma Hayek also shared her tribute to the actor on social media.

She wrote, “In loving memory of Alec Musser. He was so kind professional and absolutely hilarious. His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss.”

Beyond that, his fiance left many tributes of him, saying, “You were the best fiance I could of ever asked for.”

RIP Alec Musser.