Novak Djokovic has been dominant in his return to the Australian Open in 2023, dropping just a single set en route to a quarterfinal spot against No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev on Tuesday night.

But speculation that the Serbian superstar has been nursing, and exaggerating, a hamstring injury that has caused him to receive medical treatment throughout the tournament isn’t bothering the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic was dominant in a straight-sets win against Australian Alex De Minaur on Monday to extend his winning run in Melbourne to 25 matches despite the injury.

“I leave the doubting to those people — let them doubt,” he said after the fourth-round match. “Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are the victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting. I don’t feel that I need to prove anything to anyone. I have got the MRI, ultrasound and everything else, both from two years ago and now. Whether I will publish that in my documentary or on social media depends on how I feel. Maybe I will do it, maybe I won’t.”

Djokovic was unable to compete in the Australian Open last year after being deported on the eve of the tournament due to his vaccination status against COVID-19. The No. 4 seed won the tourney in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and has returned in dominant fashion in 2023.

“I am not really interested at this point what people are thinking and saying,” Djokovic continued. “It is fun, it is interesting to see how the narrative surrounding me continues, narrative that is different compared to other players that have been going through similar situations. But I am used to it, and it just gives me extra strength and motivation. So I thank them for that.”

No. 18 Karen Khachanov and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas have already advanced to the semifinal on the top half of the draw after winning their respective matches on Monday night.

Assuming he defeats Rublev, Novak Djokovic will play the winner of an All-American bottom half semi against either Tommy Paul or 20 year-old Ben Shelton as he marches towards his tenth Australian Open title.