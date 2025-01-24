Novak Djokovic had to concede in his semifinal match in the Australian Open against Alexander Zverev due to an injury he was dealing with. Djokovic played with a heavy wrap around his left thigh during the match, and after a while, he walked to the net and shook hands with Zverev, conceding the match and helping him get to the finals.

After the match, Djokovic wrote a heartfelt message to Zverev on Instagram.

Tried to recover for today’s match but I could only push so far. Nevertheless, positives to take out of this year’s Aus Open. Thank you Tennis Australia for welcoming my team, family and myself in a wonderful way as always. Congratulations to Sasha for making another GS final. I wish you to win the title because you deserve it, my friend,” Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, was seeking a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park, but now his focus should be trying to get healthy.

“When I go back home to Europe I will get together with the medical team and my physios and try to understand what we can do and the quickest way to recover and get back on track,” Djokovic said. “I still have Doha tournament in a few weeks' time that is scheduled. Whether I'm going to play that or not, it really does depend on how quickly I recover. It just depends on the muscle and how it responds to the treatment.”

When Djokovic left the court with the injury, the crowd began to boo him, and all he did was hold up two thumbs. Zverev spoke about the booing after the match.

“The very first thing I want to say is, please, guys, don't boo a player when he goes out with injury,” Zverev said. “I know that everybody paid for tickets and wants to see hopefully a five-set match. He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear, won this tournament with a hamstring injury. So please show some respect.”

Zverev will face Jannik Sinner in the finals of the Australian Open.