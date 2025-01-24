Two days after astonishing fans around the world with a brilliant victory over Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic physically broke down in the Australian Open Semifinals. The greatest tennis player of all-time lost a marathon first set to No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev and instantly retired from the match due to a leg injury (called it a muscle tear).

Shock and disappointment filled Rod Laver Arena following the stunning decision. Some fans even booed Djokovic as he exited the court, eliciting outraged reactions from the ESPN broadcast booth. Zverev, who now advances to his third-career Grand Slam final, did his part to discourage the negativity.

“The very first thing I want to say, is please, guys, don't boo a player when he goes out with injury,” he pleaded to the crowd, per TennisNow.

Zverev understands what so many others do– Djokovic is one of the fiercest competitors in sports history. The 37-year-old Serbian's unrivaled durability and endless mental strength is maybe the biggest reason he sits atop tennis' pinnacle, a claim he might never relinquish. But his days of willing himself past the rest of the current crop of players are seemingly numbered.

How much longer can Novak Djokovic push through?

It took longer than most professional athletes, but Djokovic's body is starting to succumb to the invincible powers of Father Time. The 24-time major champion's health has been a concern lately, as he required medical attention in his quarterfinal clash with Alcaraz. Moreover, he looked extremely mortal in his tune-up tournament, falling in straight sets to American near-seven-footer Reilly Opelka in Brisbane International.

The signs of wear-and-tear were already evident, though. Despite grabbing his first Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics, Djokovic did not win a Slam in 2024 (first time since 2017 that he was shut-out). The offseason offered him some rejuvenation, as evident by a strong first five matches in the 2025 Australian Open, but the anguish was too severe on Friday.

Novak Djokovic uncharacteristically hit a volley into the net to brutally lose the opening set tiebreaker, 5-7. Although his play was largely on par with Zverev's, an hour-and 20-minute set harshly informed him that he would be in for a long night. Incurring a deficit was the death knell to what were already faint hopes of victory.

Djokovic's loss opens the door for a long-awaited breakthrough

He will undergo further examination and assess his condition going forward. A schedule adjustment is probably inevitable, as he turns his attention to the French Open. Questioning his dedication is unwise, which is why the small chorus of jeers was so jarring. Djokovic played in the same era as beloved icons Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, so he is used to hearing boos. But to receive them in this manner on the stage he helped elevate arguably more than any other player is utterly devastating.

The No. 7 seed took it in stride, however, giving the crowd a thumbs up as he headed for the exit. Maintaining his grace, the 10-time Aussie Open champ (most ever) pledged his support for Alexander Zverev. Djokovic's injury-induced retirement will unfortunately overshadow the 27-year-old German's momentous run.

Zverev has a chance to ease the pain brought on by past major final collapses and claim his first Grand Slam crown on Sunday. His show of respect for his legendary opponent will at least partially define his 2025 Melbourne journey, regardless of how he fares in the championship round.