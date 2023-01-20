Sebastian Korda added to the early madness in the men’s Australian Open bracket, pulling off a shocking upset of world no. 8 Daniil Medvedev on Friday. After the match, Korda, whose father Petr won the Australian Open and sister Nelly won the LPGA’s Australian Open in 2019, was asked if he’s been “underachieving” in comparison to his family of athletes.

Sebastian Korda played along, poking fun at himself following the biggest win of his career at the Australian Open.

"I'm definitely the worst athlete in the family so far." 😂 The Korda family are pretty incredible!#AusOpen • #AO2023pic.twitter.com/fAwqWJuBb6 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2023

“I don’t know what I’m going to be ranked, but my mom’s career-high was 24, my dad was two, Nelly, my sister was number one, my older sister Jessica was six, so I’m definitely the worst athlete in the family so far.”

Sebastian Korda certainly has a lot to live up to. Korda’s father Petr won the Australian Open in 1998. His mother, Regina Rajchrtova, was a former top-30 tennis player.

Meanwhile, sisters Nelly, the 2021 LPGA champion, and Jessica, who has six wins on the LPGA and is currently ranked inside the top-20 female golfers in the world, are also accomplished athletes.

Imagine the dinner table conversations in the Korda household!

That PGA Championship is cute but try winning the Australian Open.

In all seriousness, Sebastian Korda is bound to have made his entire family proud with this stunning Australian Open upset of Daniil Medvedev, a man who has made it to the Aussie Open final in back-to-back years entering this year’s tourney, while also taking home a US Open title in his career.

That’s the kind of win that could power Sebastian Korda to a Grand Slam win in a wide-open field that no longer includes world no. 2 Rafael Nadal, world no. 3 Casper Ruud and Medvedev- and includes a banged-up Novak Djokovic.