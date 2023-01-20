Sebastian Korda added to the early madness in the men’s Australian Open bracket, pulling off a shocking upset of world no. 8 Daniil Medvedev on Friday. After the match, Korda, whose father Petr won the Australian Open and sister Nelly won the LPGA’s Australian Open in 2019, was asked if he’s been “underachieving” in comparison to his family of athletes.

Sebastian Korda played along, poking fun at himself following the biggest win of his career at the Australian Open.

“I don’t know what I’m going to be ranked, but my mom’s career-high was 24, my dad was two, Nelly, my sister was number one, my older sister Jessica was six, so I’m definitely the worst athlete in the family so far.”

Sebastian Korda certainly has a lot to live up to. Korda’s father Petr won the Australian Open in 1998. His mother, Regina Rajchrtova, was a former top-30 tennis player.

Meanwhile, sisters Nelly, the 2021 LPGA champion, and Jessica, who has six wins on the LPGA and is currently ranked inside the top-20 female golfers in the world, are also accomplished athletes.

Imagine the dinner table conversations in the Korda household!

Are you 1000% a sports fan?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Andy Murray, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australian Open, Tennis, Andy Murray Australian Open

Andy Murray-Thanasi Kokkinakis Australian Open marathon match leaves Twitter flabbergasted

Tim Capurso ·

Novak Djokovic, Australian Open, Novak Djokovic heckler, Novak Djokovic Australian Open, Novak Djokovic injury

‘Drunk out of his mind’: Novak Djokovic battles heckler, injury in Australian Open win

Tim Capurso ·

Rafael Nadal, Australian Open, Rafael Nadal injury, Rafael Nadal Australian Open, Rafael Nadal update

Rafael Nadal gets brutal injury timeline update after early Australian Open exit

Tim Capurso ·

That PGA Championship is cute but try winning the Australian Open.

In all seriousness, Sebastian Korda is bound to have made his entire family proud with this stunning Australian Open upset of Daniil Medvedev, a man who has made it to the Aussie Open final in back-to-back years entering this year’s tourney, while also taking home a US Open title in his career.

That’s the kind of win that could power Sebastian Korda to a Grand Slam win in a wide-open field that no longer includes world no. 2 Rafael Nadal, world no. 3 Casper Ruud and Medvedev- and includes a banged-up Novak Djokovic.