Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis played one of the longest matches in Australian Open history, with Murray edging Kokkinakis in the wee hours of the morning in a five-set thriller in Melbourne. Not only was the length of the match insane, but the level of tennis reached by both players- especially the veteran Andy Murray- left Twitter absolutely flabbergasted. Here are some of the best reactions to the never-ending match.

It truly was a legendary performance from Andy Murray, as this Twitter user pointed out. The 35-year-old, who was on the verge of retirement at the 2019 Australian Open due to hip issues, came all the way back from two sets down to win the second-round match.

Murray was able to do it thanks to his ability to win points like this against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

As this user so eloquently put it, it was a “night worthy of a knight.” After all, Andy Murray received his knighthood from then-Prince Charles back in 2019.

In an ode to a classic quote from the Andy Murray-Thanasi Kokkinakis Australian Open match, this Twitter user said that the British tennis star “can finally take a p***.”

Murray had complained that he and Kokkinakis had not been allowed to take a bathroom break at 3 in the morning.

But he wasn’t the only one complaining. Tennis legend and 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova took exception to the late times that the Australian Open so routinely finishes at.

One thing is for sure. Andy Murray is glad to be on to the third round of the Australian Open after playing nearly six hours of tennis against Thanasi Kokkinakis.