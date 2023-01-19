Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis played one of the longest matches in Australian Open history, with Murray edging Kokkinakis in the wee hours of the morning in a five-set thriller in Melbourne. Not only was the length of the match insane, but the level of tennis reached by both players- especially the veteran Andy Murray- left Twitter absolutely flabbergasted. Here are some of the best reactions to the never-ending match.

35yo Andy Murray, a former world #1 with a metal hip, who played 5h two days ago, comes back to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 in the 2nd longest ever #AusOpen match: 5h45, finished after 4am in the morning. Into the 3rd round Epic. Legendary. All of that pic.twitter.com/JkWVFy5YoV — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 19, 2023

Andy won’t survive a five set matches at Grand Slams they said… pic.twitter.com/ru2LgC24GQ — Andy Murray Fan Club (@MagicMurrayFans) January 19, 2023

It truly was a legendary performance from Andy Murray, as this Twitter user pointed out. The 35-year-old, who was on the verge of retirement at the 2019 Australian Open due to hip issues, came all the way back from two sets down to win the second-round match.

Murray was able to do it thanks to his ability to win points like this against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

As this user so eloquently put it, it was a “night worthy of a knight.” After all, Andy Murray received his knighthood from then-Prince Charles back in 2019.

It's past 4 in the morning and Andy Murray and his metal hip just came back from two sets down to deeat Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7 (4) 76 (5) 6-3 7-5 in five hours and 45 minutes. That was a night worthy of a knight pic.twitter.com/K0cIbp6AXi — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) January 19, 2023

In an ode to a classic quote from the Andy Murray-Thanasi Kokkinakis Australian Open match, this Twitter user said that the British tennis star “can finally take a p***.”

Andy Murray with an epic win and an now he can finally take a piss — Lurch (@BarstoolLurch) January 19, 2023

Murray had complained that he and Kokkinakis had not been allowed to take a bathroom break at 3 in the morning.

But he wasn’t the only one complaining. Tennis legend and 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova took exception to the late times that the Australian Open so routinely finishes at.

It is essential we create better rules in tennis regarding the weather(light and wind) and starting times or cutoff times for matches. Murray and Kokkinakis will finish around 4am. Crazy- no other sport does this @AustralianOpen@ITFTennis — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 19, 2023

One thing is for sure. Andy Murray is glad to be on to the third round of the Australian Open after playing nearly six hours of tennis against Thanasi Kokkinakis.