The Colorado Avalanche have announced the latest with forward Jonathan Drouin, who broke out last season with his best statistical output since the 2018-19 campaign. Unfortunately, the news isn't good.

Drouin, who suffered an injury during Colorado's opening night loss on October 9 against the Vegas Golden Knights, has been placed on Injured Reserve. The club also announced that Chris Wagner has been called up from the American Hockey League affiliate Colorado Eagles.

He was hurt after taking a hard hit along the boards at T-Mobile Arena by Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague; he didn't return to the game and hasn't played since.

The Avalanche are already without the services of captain Gabriel Landeskog, who hasn't played since leading the team to the Stanley Cup in June of 2022. Additionally, Valeri Nichushkin remains suspended due to violations of the terms of the NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

The shorthanded Avalanche next take the ice against the winless San Jose Sharks at SAP Center; puck drop is scheduled for just after 8:00 PM EST.

Jonathan Drouin is the latest Avalanche player to go down with injury

Drouin hadn't played a full season since 2018-19 with the Montreal Canadiens owing to various health ailments.

He signed with the Avalanche during the offseason of 2023, a one-year pact worth $825,000. The move also reunited him with former teammate Nathan MaccKinnon; the two played together in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads.

In 79 games in 2023-24, Drouin reached a career-high 56 points after scoring 19 goals with 37 assists. However, he was limited to just three postseason games.

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the third overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Drouin was dealt to the Canadiens in the 2017 offseason in exchange for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, who would go on to play a key role in Tampa's back-to-back Stanley Cup wins of 2020 and 2021.

He's appeared in 564 career games, scoring 96 goals with 241 assists.