Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche could not overcome the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. Colorado fell on the road in their season-opening contest by a score of 8-4. The Avalanche hope to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. But they are experiencing some early-season injury woes that could put a damper on things.

The Avalanche have confirmed that Drouin will not play in the next two games. The veteran forward was injured in Wednesday's contest against the Golden Knights. His injury will see him miss Saturday's clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Monday's game against the New York Islanders.

“He'll keep getting reevaluated and see where it goes,” head coach Jared Bednar said, via NHL.com. “Every guy that's missing makes the job more difficult, but it forces our team to dig in on the details and the commitment side of the game right away,” Bednar said. “We said it going in, we have to expect that everyone that's in our lineup has to be on top of their game, not just be in a role but thrive in that role in order to have success.”

Jonathan Drouin thrived with Avalanche last year

Jonathan Drouin has not had the easiest time in the NHL to this point. However, last season saw the veteran Avalanche forward put in the best shift of his career. Drouin scored 19 goals and 56 points for Colorado in 79 games. His goals and points were career highs. And his 79 games were the most he played in a season since 2018-19.

Drouin helped the Avalanche make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Unfortunately, though, he only skated in three postseason games. He failed to score a goal or point in those three games, as well. The Avalanche eventually bowed out in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Dallas Stars.

Analytically, Drouin finished as one of Colorado's best offensive players. His 14.2 Offensive Goals Above Replacement ranked third among Avalanche skaters, according to Evolving Hockey. Furthermore, he finished third among his teammates in WAR and second in Goals For Percentage.

Drouin's absence from the lineup could certainly cause offensive issues for the Avalanche. In his stead, young forward Nikolai Kovalenko could slot into his spot on the top line. Kovalenko made his NHL debut against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Avalanche perform without Drouin. Hopefully, the veteran forward can make a return to the ice sooner rather than later. Colorado hits the ice once again on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.