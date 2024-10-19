ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche will head to Northern California to battle the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at the SAP Center. It will be a battle in the Bay Area as we share our NHL odds series and make an Avalanche-Sharks prediction and pick.

The Avalanche rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Ducks 4-3 in overtime on Friday at Ball Arena. Amazingly, the Avs scored three straight after trailing 2-0 but surrendered a goal with seconds left to force overtime. Nathan MacKinnon finished it off in the extra session to secure the first win for the Avs.

The Sharks lost 8-3 to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at the Canada Life Centre. Sadly, they fell behind 4-1 and could not rally from their massive deficit.

Here are the Avalanche-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Sharks Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Sharks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, NBC Sports San Jose, ALT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon has notched 18 goals and 28 assists with a plus-minus of +19 over 34 games against the Sharks.

Mikko Rantanen has tallied 16 goals and 13 assists with a plus-minus of +15 over 24 games against the Sharks.

Cale Makar has tallied five goals and 13 assists with a plus-minus of +10 over 13 games against the Sharks.

Alexandar Georgiev is relieved after the Avalanche finally won on Friday against the Ducks. Unfortunately, his poor goaltending has been a massive reason for the Avalanche's struggle to start the season. It has been a struggle for a team that is last in the league in goals allowed. Moreover, their penalty kill is 30th in the NHL.

The Avalanche also have injury issues, which puts more pressure on the top line. Therefore, it is no surprise that their best player put them over the edge on Friday. Rantanen has been explosive, notching four goals and six assists. Likewise, MacKinnon has two goals and seven assists. Makar has tallied one goal and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Ross Colton has notched four goals and one assist. Casey Mittelstadt was a hero on Friday, giving the Avalanche some life with his 200th point. He currently has four goals and one assist. The Avalanche are 11th in goals and 20th in shooting percentage. Yet, they also have the second-best powerplay in the NHL.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if their defense can continue to play tight and Georgiev plays well. Then, they need MacKinnon, Makar, and Rantanen to continue building scoring chances.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tyler Toffoli has tallied 13 goals and 10 assists with a plus-minus of +4 over 29 games against the Avalanche.

Mikael Grandland has three assists over two games against the Avalanche.

Mackenzie Blackwood is 0-2-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924 against the Avalanche.

Blackwood has not had the greatest start to his season, going 0-1-2 with a 4.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .875. Meanwhile, Vitek Vanecek is 0-2 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892. Whichever goalie starts will lead a team that is 28th in goals allowed. Likewise, they are 20th on the penalty kill.

Toffoli has been the Sharks' best player, scoring four goals and two assists. Granlund has been a great distributor, with five assists. Fabian Zetterlund has tallied three goals, while William Eklund has had three assists.

The Sharks are 24th in goals scored and 28th in shooting percentage. San Jose has also struggled on the powerplay, ranking 22nd in the league.

The Sharks will cover the spread if they can find scoring chances and put some pressure on Georgiev. Then, they must defend their net better and not give the Avalanche many chances on the powerplay.

Final Avalanche-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are 0-5 against the spread this season, while the Sharks are 2-3. Additionally, the Avs are 0-1 against the spread on the road, while the Sharks are 1-1 against the odds at home.

The Avalanche swept the Sharks last season. Also, the Avs covered the spread in both home games, but the Sharks covered the game at the SAP Center. The Avalanche have won nine in a row against the Sharks. Furthermore, they are 7-3 over the last 10 games against the spread. The Avalanche are 4-1 over the past five games in San Jose. Yet, they are also 2-3 against the spread over the past five games in San Jose. The Avalanche finally won on Friday. However, they still look slightly off. It's hard to trust them to dominate anyone while they are still slogging along. The Sharks cover the spread.

Final Avalanche-Sharks Prediction & Pick: San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-110)