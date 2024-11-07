The Colorado Avalanche (6-7-0) are gearing up to face the NHL's top team on Thursday night, and they'll need all hands on deck to have a realistic chance of defeating the 12-1 Winnipeg Jets.

However, the big question for the Avs is whether or not top defenseman Cale Makar will be able to play. He was injured during Colorado's recent 6-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena, and his status for Thursday's game was up in the air.

According to Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, Makar traveled with his teammates to Winnipeg and also participated in the morning skate, but is still designated as a game-time decision, via NHL.com.

“He made the trip, that's good news,” Bednar said on Thursday morning. “He was on the ice this morning. It seems to have gone pretty well. But he'll be a game-time decision.”

With five goals and 13 assists so far on the season, Makar has registered at least one point in every one of Colorado's games. Right now, that's a scoring pace of 32 goals and 114 assists – truly incredible numbers.

The puck is scheduled to drop at 8:00 PM EST from Canada Life Centre.

Avalanche D Cale Makar continues to impress with his stats

A Calgary, Alberta native, he was selected by the Avalanche with the 4th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. Makar has since established himself as one of the NHL's premier young talents, being named a Norris Trophy finalist as the League's top defenseman for four consecutive years and winning the award in 2022.

Makar also earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during Colorado's 2022 championship run, contributing eight goals and 21 assists for 29 points across 20 postseason games.

He's scored 91 goals with 268 assists in 328 career regular season games while adding another 21 goals and 59 assists in 72 career postseason games.