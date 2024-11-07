ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets continue their homestand as they host the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Jets prediction and pick.

The Colorado Avalanche enter the game sitting at 6-7-0 on the year but have won just once in their last four games. Last time out, they faced the Seattle Kraken. They would take the 2-1 lead in the first period and would be up 4-2 in the second period. A second goal, this one on an empty net, from Mikko Rantanen sealed the win, as the Avalanche won 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Jets are 12-1 on the year. They have now won four straight, and last time out, would face the Utah Hockey Club. After a scoreless first period, the Jets scored with 2:03 left in the second period to take the lead. The Jets would add two more in the third period, winning the game 3-0.

Here are the Avalanche-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Jets Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +115

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Avalanche is led by Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon is first on the team in points this year, sitting with six goals and 19 assists. He has three goals and nine assists on the power play this year. MacKinnon is joined on the top line by Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. Lehkonen has a goal and an assist in his one game this year. Rantanen comes in with six goals and 11 assists this year, with three goals and five assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Cale Makar is second on the team in points from the blue line this year. He comes into the game with five goals and 18 assists this year. Further, he has two goals and ten assists on the power play. Still, he was injured against the Kraken and could miss this game. Casey Mittelstadt has also been great on the second line. He has six goals and nine assists this year. Finally, Samuel Girard has been solid from the blue line, with six assists this year.

Justus Annunen is expected to be in goal for the Avalanche in this one. He is 5-2-0 on the year with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Last time out, Annunen gave up three goals on 20 shots but took the win. Still, it was the third time in three games he allowed three or more goals and had a save percentage under .880.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets’ top line has already been great this year. Mark Scheifele has led the way. This year, he has seven goals and ten assists, with a plus-four rating. He has scored once on the power play and has six power-play assists. He is joined on the top line by Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi. Connor has nine goals and ten assists already this year, with a plus-seven rating. Further, he has scored four times on the power play. Vilardi has five goals and six assists this year with a goal and three assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers has been solid this year. He has eight goals and nine assists this year coming from the second line. He is joined on the line by Cole Perfetti. Perfetti has four goals and seven assists this year, with three goals and two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Jets have been getting production from the blue line. Neal Pionk has three goals and ten assists on the year, while Josh Morrissey has two goals and 14 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in goal for this one. He has been dominant this year, sitting at 9-1 already this year, while he has a 2.10 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. Hellebuyck is first in the NHL in wins, while sitting fourth in goals-against average and tied for fifth in save percentage. Last time out, he stopped all 21 shots he faced for his second shutout this year.

Final Avalanche-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Colorado Avalanche sit ninth in the NHL in goals per game, with 3.54 goals per game this year. Further, they are second in the NHL on the power play this year. The defense has been bad though, sitting 32nd in the NHL in goals against per game, while sitting 28th on the penalty kill. The Jets are the best in the NHL in scoring this year, while also first in the NHL on the power play, and second in the NHL on defense. Now the Avalanche will be missing a major part of their power play, and their top defender, Cale Makar. Take the favorite in odds in this early-season NHL game.

Final Avalanche-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-138)