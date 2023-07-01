The Colorado Avalanche are going to try to get back to the form that led them to the Stanley Cup in 2022, and one of the moves they have made should make Nathan MacKinnon quite happy. They have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal Jonathan Drouin.

Hearing #GoAvsGo are reuniting Nathan MacKinnon with old Halifax running mate Jonathan Drouin. Expecting a 1-year deal.@DailyFaceoff @CapFriendly — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2023

That's a move that will remind MacKinnon of his high-scoring days in junior hockey when he teamed with Drouin. The pair was explosive when they played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Halifax Mooseheads. The Avalanche are hoping that a reunion will help Drouin become a much more vital offensive factor.

Drouin was the 3rd overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning. That was the same year MacKinnon was the 1st overall pick of the Avalanche.

While MacKinnon has gone on to become one of the premier stars in the league, Drouin has not been able to reach the level that was expected. The 5-11 left wing has eye-catching speed, but he has rarely been an impactful player during his 9 years in the NFL.

Drouin struggled with the Lightning and he was traded after three seasons to the Montreal Canadiens. He has been with the Habs for the last six seasons.

Drouin's best season came in 2016-17 when he scored 21 goals and 32 assists with the Lightning. His most productive season with the Canadiens came in 2018-19 when he tallied 18 goals and 35 assists.

Jonathan Drouin has also struggled consistently on the defensive end, having finished with a minus rating in each of the last 7 seasons.