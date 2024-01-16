Cale Makar continues to shine in the Mile High City.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is adding even more history to an incredible start to his career. Makar scored his 75th career goal in a loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. Makar is now tied for the most goals in Avalanche history by a defenseman, per the team's vice president of media relations.

Although Colorado dropped the game Monday against the Canadiens, 4-3, Makar was a bright spot for the Avalanche. He potted a goal and added two assists. Makar's 75 goals are tied for first all-time by an Avs defenseman along with Tyson Barrie.

Makar now has 91 goals if you include NHL playoff statistics. That number surpasses Sandis Ozolinsh for the most combined goals by a Colarado/Quebec blue liner, per the team. The franchise used to play as the Quebec Nordiques in Canada until 1995. Ozolinsh had 90 goals.

The Avalanche are now 28-13-3 on the season following the loss. Makar now has 10 goals this season, to go along with 41 assists. He's played in 39 games and has a total of 51 points, giving solid production to the Avalanche again this year. The young defenseman has only played in the NHL since 2017, when he was selected by the team with the No. 4 overall pick in the NHL Draft. He started playing in the playoffs of the 2018-19 season.

Colorado currently sits in second place in the Western Conference's Central Division, with 59 total points. The club is just a point behind the Winnipeg Jets, who are 28-10-4 on the season. It's looking like the race in the West is going to be quite competitive this season.

The Avalanche are next in action against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.