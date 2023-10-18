The Colorado Avalanche have been on fire to start the 2023-24 campaign, winning their first three games of the season, with their latest victory being a 4-1 thrashing of the Seattle Kraken. Unsurprisingly, the Avalanche have gotten a ton of production from star defenseman Cale Makar, who recently made an impressive bit of history in their win over the Kraken.

From the moment he entered the NHL, Makar has been a star, and he has quickly emerged as arguably the best defender in the league. After racking up another assist against the Kraken, that pushed Makar's career point tally to 250, and the 241 games he needed to reach that mark was the fastest for a defenseman in the history of the NHL, surpassing the record of 247 games that was previously held by Bobby Orr.

With his assist tonight, Cale Makar becomes the fastest defenseman in NHL history to 250 career points, doing so in 241 games. The previous mark was held by Hall-of-Famer Bobby Orr, who did so in 247 games. pic.twitter.com/xANVHhIjRv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2023

Talk about some good company for Makar here, as Orr is widely regarded as the greatest defenseman of all time. Anytime your name gets mentioned in the same conversation as Orr, chances are you are doing something good, but for Makar here, he's breaking records that the Boston Bruins legend set years ago, so it's clear this is an extremely impressive feat.

Makar has been a machine that has shown no signs of slowing down early on in his career, and considering how he's only just about to turn 25, it's safe to say he will likely continue breaking records as his career progresses. The Avalanche have been benefitting quite a bit from Cale Makar's strong play, and they will likely continue to do so for as long as he dons their jersey.