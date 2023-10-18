The Colorado Avalanche are the undisputed road warriors of the NHL.

The Avalanche's 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday extended their road-winning streak to 14 games. In so doing, Colorado tied the Buffalo Sabres' 14-regular-season game road winning streak from April to November 2006, per NHL.com.

There's no place like the road? You can make that 14-0-0 as the visitors during the regular season for the @Avalanche dating March 13. 👀#NHLStats: https://t.co/vqoQjX0GTJ pic.twitter.com/URwfOhtVRL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 18, 2023

On the other hand, the 2023-24 Avalanche haven't lost a regular season game on the road since March 13. Colorado improved to 3-0-0 on the season after beating the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Kraken on the road to start this season.

Strong goaltending has been one of the Avalanche's main strengths. Colorado's goaltenders have a combined goals-against average of 1.5. That currently ties them with the Boston Bruins for second in the NHL. Alexandar Georgiev's 37 saves on Tuesday was one of the reasons why the Kraken remain winless in four games. He denied Seattle every time the Avalanche was on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche have been winning even without their injured captain Gabriel Landeskog. Key moves such as signing defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year, $50.75 million contract extension have made the Colorado competitive in recent years. In fact, the Avalanche have been perennial NHL Stanley Cup Playoff contenders since Jared Bednar took over as head coach six years ago.

Colorado's penchant for winning road games consistently has set them apart from other NHL teams. The Avalanche will take on the Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes at home heading into the weekend. Will they continue their road dominance against the New York Islanders next Tuesday? With the way the Avalanche have been playing lately, they could rewrite the NHL record books again next week.