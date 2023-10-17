The rematch we've all been waiting for will be at the front and center of the hockey universe as the Colorado Avalanche take on the Seattle Kraken. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Avalanche-Kraken prediction and pick will be revealed.

Already off to a fast 2-0 start to begin the season, there's no doubt that the Colorado Avalanche are rockin' and rollin'. Most recently, it has been Colorado that was able to get past the San Jose Sharks in an epic comeback that resulted in a shootout win to record their fourth point of the year. After losing to the Kraken in seven games during the first round of last year's postseason, do the Avalanche have what it takes to get their revenge on the road?

In only their second-ever year of existence, the Seattle Kraken did the unthinkable and knocked off the defending Stanley Cup champs in their first playoff series and then gave it their all versus the Dallas Stars despite coming up short. Although Seattle is 0-2-1 to begin the new season and are still seeking their first win of 2023-2024, expectations are sky-high for a city that has instantly fallen in love with the sport of hockey!

NHL Odds: Avalanche vs. Kraken Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+152)

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

On paper, it isn't silly to believe by any stretch that the Colorado Avalanche could find themselves with their second Stanley Cup championship in three years. A year ago, some bad luck in the injury department and overall fatigue caught up with the Avs in their attempt to go back-to-back, but with a full offseason to get healthy and hit the reset button, it appears that Colorado could be as formidable as ever.

For starters, if the Avalanche are going to find a way to cover the spread and remain undefeated in the early going of the season, look no further than goaltender Alexander Georgiev to put on a show between the pipes. Leading the entire NHL in wins a year ago, Georgiev has so far gone a perfect 2-0 with a near 95% save percentage and is only allowing 1.45 goals per contest. After finally receiving the keys to be a starting goalie in Denver after multiple years being a backup in New York. At last, Georgiev is finally proving to the rest of the world that has what it takes to be considered among the select list of best goalies in the entire league.

Not to mention, but the Avalanche excel on the offensive side of the rink and are extremely difficult to slow down in multiple areas. With an incredible amount of speed among their top line, Colorado may boast one of the best trios in all of the land with McKinnon, Rantanen, and Makar manning their number one unit. If all else fails, you can surely count on these three to make some big time plays in crunch time.

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

Meanwhile, the Kraken are surely off to a slower start than they would've liked to begin the season, but fear not Seattle fans and bettors; this is still a team not to be messed with!

In order for the Kraken to find a way to cover the spread and give their home fans more than enough to cheer about, then figuring out to jumpstart a stagnant offense will be a main priority. In their three games played up to this point, the Kraken have struggled to find the back of the net and have only combined for two goals over that span. Remember, this is a unit that averaged 3.52 goals per game which is among the league leaders in all of hockey, so there is no doubt that the slow start offensively is a bit of a surprise. Nevertheless, it is still way to early to be jumping to conclusions, and a home game that should have plenty of energy within the Climate Pledge Arena could be just what the doctor ordered to jumpstart this offense.

Most importantly, but former Avalanche goalie Philip Grubauer is in line to get the start in net and should have plenty of motivation to do well versus his old squad. Despite being 0-2 along with a 91% save percentage and a 2.55 goals-against average through a pair of starts, it is hard to deny Grubauer's overall skill between the pipes. If the 31-year-old German native brings his A game, then it's going to be extremely difficult for the Avalanche to score consistently enough to win.

Final Avalanche-Kraken Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, this rematch from last year should be as intriguing as it gets! However, through only the first few games, it appears that the Avalanche are hungry and on a mission to reverse their failures from last season. Whether Seattle is able to break their scoring drought remains to be seen, and it is probably a safe bet to rely on the Avs to overwhelm the Kraken with the amount of electric playmakers on the offensive side of the ice.

Final Avalanche-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+152)