The news on Gabriel Landeskog never seems to get any better for the Colorado Avalanche. Landeskog has not skated in a game since the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, and he may not be able to come back at any point this season.
Here are the Bednar comments on Landeskog. Again, it's basically a non-update. This was always the best-case scenario — sometime around the first anniversary of his May 10, 2023 knee cartilage transplant. https://t.co/Dpawe8v0LJ
Head coach Jared Bednar met the media and said that Landeskog will not be backin the regular season. If he does come back this year, it would be some time around May 10, which would coincide with the second or third round of the playoffs.
Landeskog has been skating as he attempts to come back from the cartilage replacement surgery he had nearly a year ago. However, he is not skating at anything close to full speed. It has been reported that he has been skating at around 75 percent.
When healthy, Landeskog has been a high-level performer for the Avs. He played a key role in their 2022 Stanley Cup run when he scored 11 goals and and 11 assists in 20 playoff games. He finished a league-leading plus-15 during that postseason performance.
There was hope that Landeskog might be back before the end of the regular season when he first started skating, but Bednar said that is not going to happen.
“He's not going to come back too early — it's just not going to happen,” Bednar said. “He has a timeline that says, ‘You're not coming back before this date, doesn't matter how good you feel,' and we're sticking to that.”
Gabriel Landeskog was the No. 2 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft and he has 248 goals and 323 assists in 738 games