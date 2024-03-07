The NHL Trade Deadline is on Friday, March 8. However, the past few days leading up to it have been filled with trades. On Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche made another trade by landing Yakov Trenin in a deal with the Nashville Predators, per the official release.
‘Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Yakov Trenin and defenseman Graham Sward.'
The Predators are adding Hanzel, a 21-year-old currently playing for the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds as well as landing a third-round draft pick.
Trenin has been in the league since being selected No. 55 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and he has played 283 career games for the Predators, so this will be a tough pill for some fans to swallow. On the year, Trenin has 14 points with four assists and 10 goals in 60 games for the Predators. Nashville faces Colorado on March 30 for the final time this season in Trenin's first game against the Predators.
The Avalanche also acquired forward Brandon Duhaime to add more depth to the position, so it has been a busy day for Colorado just before the deadline hits on Friday.
The Avalance next face the Minnesota Wild on Friday evening, the team they struck one deal with. They have been active on the trade front and could strike even more trades on Friday as they try and make a big run for the Stanley Cup this season.