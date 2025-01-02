The Colorado Avalanche have been without captain Gabriel Landeskog since Game Six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final; he lifted the Stanley Cup at Amalie Arena after their victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning to claim the franchise's first championship since 2001.

Since then, he's yet to appear in a single regular season or playoff game for the Avalanche. He's undergone several surgeries and his return to action has been delayed several times

But after suffering yet another setback in November, Landeskog skated with his teammates on Thursday, and according to coach Jared Bednar, he's feeling good and getting more comfortable in his rehabilitation process, via TSN.

“I think he's feeling good. Yeah. I think he's feeling really comfortable with what he's doing in his rehab process right now and starting to look better and better on the ice,” Bednar said. “So, still no real change in our approach and what's going on. He's just going to keep grinding forward until he gets to a point where he might be able to join the team on a regular basis.”

While there remains no official timeline for Landeskog, the fact that he's skated is a positive.

The Avalanche will host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena in Denver. The puck will drop at 9:00 PM EST.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since 2022

The Avalanche drafted a native of Stockholm, Sweden, Landeskog with the second overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.

It wouldn't be long before he made NHL history, becoming the youngest captain in League history (at the time) at 19 years and 286 days. In 738 career regular-season games, he's scored 248 goals with 323 assists. He's also added 27 goals and 40 assists in 69 postseason games.

He last played in Game Six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final; he subsequently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery as well as cartilage transplant surgery.