Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player last season, and the Canadian superstar is making a great case to go back-to-back in 2024-25. The 29-year-old became the first player this season to reach 60 points after recording three assists in a 4-1 road victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Friday night.

And he joined an impressive list in the process.

“MacKinnon boosted his 2024 regular-season totals to 46-96—142 (82 GP),” wrote NHL Public Relations on Saturday. “He became the eighth different player in NHL history to record at least that many regular-season points in a calendar year, following Wayne Gretzky (11x), Mario Lemieux (3x), Phil Esposito (3x), Connor McDavid (2x), Jaromir Jagr (2x), Mike Bossy (1982) and Marcel Dionne (1979).”

It's certainly impressive company for MacKinnon, who is again looking like one of the National Hockey League's premier players in 2024-25. He became the fastest player in Avalanche team history to reach 60 points in 37 games after his 92nd career three-point performance, tying him for fourth most in Avalanche/Nordiques history along with franchise legend Peter Forsberg.

MacKinnon continues to be the catalyst, and Colorado is back to its winning ways after a relatively disappointing start to the campaign. With Mackenzie Blackwood playing terrific hockey for his new club, the Avalanche have won four in a row and eight of 10 dating back to December 7.

Big win for Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche out of holiday break

The Avalanche won their final three games before the holiday pause, getting the better of the San Jose Sharks (4-2), Anaheim Ducks (4-2) and Seattle Kraken (5-2) ahead of a four-day break.

And Jared Bednar's squad looked well rested at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, defeating the Utah Hockey Club to improve to 22-15-0 on the campaign.

Artturi Lehkonen was the beneficiary of MacKinnon's first two assists; the Finnish forward completed his first career hat trick into an empty net to seal the 4-1 final.

“First of my career in the NHL, so it's fun, for sure,” Lehkonen said afterwards, per NHL.com's Ryan Boulding. “Mikko [Rantanen] told me on the last shift, if he ever gets the puck, he's just going to look for me just to take off. So, yeah, happy that I got it.”

Rantanen was also a factor on Friday night, scoring his 20th goal of the season to extend his point streak to 10 games. He has 17 points in that span, becoming the fourth Finnish player in league history to record three or more double-digit point streaks, joining Jari Kurri (8), Teemu Selanne (6) and Mikael Granlund (3), per NHL PR.

The good times just keep on rolling for the Avalanche, who are rounding into a true powerhouse with Blackwood between the pipes. Now third in the Central Division and just seven points back of the first place Winnipeg Jets, Colorado will look to make it five consecutive triumphs against those same Jets at Ball Arena on New Year's Eve.