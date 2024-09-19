The Colorado Avalanche lost a major part of their lineup during the Stanley Cup Playoffs earlier this spring, as Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for six months and entered Stage 3 of the NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He had already been in the program earlier in the season and missed several games while receiving treatment for an undisclosed issue.

This came on the heels of his having stepped away from the team during their 2023 postseason series against the Seattle Kraken stemming from an incident involving a woman at a Seattle hotel.

Because he isn't eligible to return to action until late November thanks to his suspension, he's also forbidden from participating in Training Camp, which begins for the Avalanche tomorrow. But according to head coach Jared Bednar, the team will be ready to welcome him back later in the season – with conditions.

“The reports are that Val is doing well and he’s making progress,” Bednar said via the Denver Post. “We’ll get some information from the league at some point on if he can come in early and start skating with the team or on his own, just how much he’s going to be able to participate prior to his suspension ending.”

“Then he’s back and we will welcome him with open arms,” he continued.

Valeri Nichushkin will have to endear himself to his teammates again

Nichushkin, who signed an eight-year, $49 million extension with the Avalanche in July 2022, played a pivotal role in helping the team capture their first Stanley Cup since 2001. He recorded nine goals and six assists during their championship run and was on a scorching scoring pace this past spring, netting nine goals in eight games before his suspension

According to Bednar, discussions will need to take place before Nichushkin can return to the lineup.

“I think we’re going to have to have some discussions,” Bednar said. “That’s down the road a little bit. Val’s not here. I think that we’ll address it probably prior to Val being here, and then again, when Val gets here, I’m sure Val’s gonna have some things he wants to say to the group, but understanding again, that he is part of our team, and he’s a big, important piece to our team.

“That’s kind of what a team is. It’s a family and you’ve got to roll with the punches sometimes, but there’s also got to be some forgiveness there.”