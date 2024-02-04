Lightning star Nikita Kucherov received quite the reaction at the NHL All-Star Game.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game has drawn to a close, with Team Matthews skating away victorious. It was a rather fun experience for all involved. However, there were some shots taken, and boos were heard at the event. Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov, representing Team Hughes, heard more thunderous boos than any player at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Kucherov didn't seem to mind all that much, though. The Lightning star spoke after the event about the hostile reaction he received from those in attendance. “I loved it,” he said, via NHL.com. “I’m here to have fun and I’m sure the fans enjoyed it. It was a blast to be here around the best players and be on the ice with them.”

Kucherov and Team Hughes failed to get passed the semifinal round of the 3-on-3 tournament. The Lightning star scored a goal and an assist on Saturday. However, Detroit Red Wings star Alex DeBrincat lifted Team Matthews to victory in a shootout before they went on to win it all in the final.

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov raves about NHL All-Star Game atmosphere

Team Hughes may have played one game, but the crowd made a lasting impact. Kucherov enjoyed the booing anytime he touched the puck, and it fueled him as the game progressed on Saturday.

“Just the time being with the boys and enjoying it and talking in the room with the guys and just the atmosphere,” he said, via NHL.com. “I think the fans were unbelievable here. The crowd was into it, and I liked it.”

Those around the Lightning star also believed he enjoyed the response from the Toronto crowd. “He loved it,” said Vancouver Canucks and Team Hughes coach Rick Tocchet, via NHL.com. “I said to ‘Kuch,’ ‘Everybody hates a winner, I guess.'”

With the NHL All-Star Game over, Nikita Kucherov's focus returns to the Lightning. Tampa Bay sits in third place in the Atlantic Division, but they face tough battles with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings in the weeks ahead.

“We had a good little stretch going and we just have to keep going and just stay consistent with our game plan and everybody’s game,” he said, via NHL.com. “Our goal is to make the playoffs. That’s the most important thing.”