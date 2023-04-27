The Colorado Avalanche are the defending Stanley Cup champions. However, their title defense could end prematurely at the hands of the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs ended with Colorado on the losing end of a 3-2 score. And as with many other games this postseason, the Avalanche’s loss comes with some controversy.

With a little over 10 minutes left in the second period, the Avalanche had the puck in their offensive zone. It appeared as if star Nathan MacKinnon went to the ice, but the refs did not call a penalty.

The Kraken gained control of the puck and headed into their offensive zone. Kraken forward Jordan Eberle found teammate Tye Kartye in the slot for a go-ahead goal.

After the game, MacKinnon vented his frustration with the missed call. “I get five feet on a guy and he takes my feet out. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” the Avalanche star said. “It’s not 1975; I feel like that’s a trip.”

MacKinnon did say he needed to do better in that moment to control his emotions. However, the missed call certainly had a massive impact in hindsight.

Seattle extended their lead in the third period after Yanni Gourde tipped a shot from Carson Soucey into the net. Colorado did get a goal back, however, it was too little too late.

Kartye’s goal is certainly memorable for him. Seattle’s 21-year-old undrafted rookie made his NHL debut after Jared McCann was injured in Game 4. Kartye’s goal was the very first of his NHL career.

The Avalanche can even the series on Friday by winning Game 6 on the road. If they lose, it’ll mark the first time since 2018 that Colorado was one and done in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.