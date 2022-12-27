By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Colorado Avalanche are dealing with a litany of injuries, and things don’t figure to get much better following the latest update from Jared Bednar. In what an optimist would describe as a mixed bag of injury updates, Bednar revealed that Nathan MacKinnon is skating again, before indicating that he didn’t have such positive news to report on the rest of the injured Avs players. Via Evan Rawal, Bednar said during a radio appearance on Altitude SR, that while MacKinnon has resumed skating, Valeri Nichushkin and Pavel Francouz are both expected to miss time.

Via Rawal on Twitter:

“Bednar says Landeskog, Byram and Manson are not close to returning. MacKinnon is skating and they think he’s getting close. Helm has no exact timeline. Kaut is week to week. Cogliano will play tonight. Nichushkin expected to miss time. Frankie out as well.”

Well, that’s just an abysmal update for the Avalanche. Things just keep getting worst for one of, if not the most injured team in the NHL.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog has yet to play this year after undergoing knee surgery just before the start of the season, while Bowen Byram hasn’t played since Nov. 4 due to a lower-body injury. Josh Manson hasn’t played since Dec. 1 after suffering a lower-body injury of his own.

Avalanche veteran Darren Helm has also not appeared this season and remains without a timetable to return, while Martin Kaut is considered week-to-week.

Two new injuries to Valeri Nichushkin and Pavel Francouz will add to the woes for the Avalanche. Nichushkin had already missed over a month of action with a previous injury, and while Bednar didn’t give a timetable for the star forward to come back, it doesn’t sound optimistic.

The Avs have managed stay afloat in the Western Conference despite the myriad injuries. At 19-11-2, the play of guys such as Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar has kept the Avs a powerhouse, and will look to continue tiding them over until reinforcements return to the ice.