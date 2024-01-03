Nathan MacKinnon matched Wayne Gretzky's record from 1988.

The Colorado Avalanche could be one of the only teams to send three players to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto in February. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar have been just that good this season.

MacKinnon has been especially prolific, and he tallied three points in a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

The Avs rallied to their fourth multi-goal comeback of the season, second behind just the Dallas Stars with six. Colorado was down 3-1 and 4-3 in the second period, but tied the game on a powerplay goal by Valeri Nichushkin at the 12:21 mark of the final frame.

Of course, it was MacKinnon who scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

In the process, the former Halifax Moosehead achieved a feat that only four other players in NHL history have accomplished — one of them being The Great One in 1988.

“MacKinnon became the fifth different player in NHL history – and first since Wayne Gretzky 35 years ago – to record a home point streak of 20 or more games from the start of a season,” wrote NHL.com on Wednesday.

“His home point streak – next on the line Saturday when the Avalanche host the Panthers (4 p.m. ET on Sportsnet) – stands as a new career high (previously 19 GP in 2022-23) and the second longest in franchise history behind Joe Sakic (23 GP in 2000-01).”

Clearly, MacKinnon has been taking his game to a new level this season, and it's showing on the scoresheet. The 28-year-old Stanley Cup champion has recorded a ridiculous 20 goals and 61 points in 38 games.

That has him just two points shy of Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov, who recorded points No. 62 and 63 in a loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Still, MacKinnon leads the league with 41 assists and seems poised to battle with Kuch and Connor McDavid (53 points) for the Art Ross Trophy all season long.

Avalanche could show out at All-Star Game in Toronto

MacKinnon continues to lead the way, but both Rantanen and Makar have made All-Star cases.

The Finn has scored 19 goals and 47 points in the same amount of games as MacKinnon, and the chemistry between the two remains electric this season.

The Canadian superstar defenseman has been no slouch, recording 44 points in 33 games to sit second in D-men scoring, behind just Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (46 points).

Still, the Avalanche are 24-11-3, back to first place in the Central Division, and look poised to compete for the President's Trophy all year long.