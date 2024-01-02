The Islanders continue their road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Avalanche prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The New York Islanders continue their road trip to the Western Conference as they face the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Avalanche prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Islanders enter the game at 17-10-9 on the year. They have won three of their last six and five of their last ten overall. Last time out, thye faced the Penguins. Lars Eller opened the scoring just 2:18 into the game to give the Penguins the lead. In the second, the Penguins extended their lead. The Islanders would get on the board in the third with Samuel Bolduc's first goal of the year, but it would be their only goal of the game. Alex Nedeljkovic would stop 37 of 38 Islanders shots and the Islanders fell 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche entered the game at 23-11-3 on the year, winning four of their last five. Last time out, they played the San Jose Sharks. Mikko Rantanen scored the first foal of the game, seven minutes into the game on the power play. In the second period, the Sharks would tie it up on a Tomas Hertl power-play goal. The game would remain tied until late in the third period. There Valeri Nchushkin would break the tie with just 3:29 left in the game. Josh Manson would add an empty net goal, and the Avalanche would go on to win 3-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Avalanche Odds

New York Islanders: +152

Colorado Avalanche: -184

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Islanders vs. Avalanche

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Why The Islanders Will Win

The Islanders enter the game sitting 20th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.03 per contest. The top goal scorer for the team is Brock Nelson. He enters the game with 16 goals on the year and 14 assists, good for 30 points on the year. He also has been solid on the power play this year, with four goals and ten assists. Second on the team in goals, this year is Bo Horvat. He enters the game with 14 goals on the year and 21 assists, while he leads the team in power-play goals. Horvat has five goals on the power play while also having five assists.

Meanwhile, the team leader in points this year is Mathrew Brazil. He comes into the game with ten goals and 26 assists. He is one of four guys over 30 points this year, with Horvat and Nelson, plus is one of three guys with ten goals. The other man over 30 points this year is Noah Dobson, the defender. HE comes into the game with six goals this year, while having 29 assists. He has also been solid on the power play, with a goal and 12 assists. Also, rounding out the scoring, Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom both come into the game with ten goals.

the Islanders sit 11th in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted on 23 percent of their chances, with 23 power-play goals. They have not been as good on the penalty kill though, sitting 29th in the NHL with a 73.4 percent success rate.

The Islanders will be sending Semyon Varlamov to defend the net today. He is 6-4-2 on the year with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage this year. In his last game, he came in for a relief appearance, saving six of seven shots in a loss to the Penguins. In December he made four starts, going 2-1-1 and allowing three or more goals in each game.

Why The Avalanche Will Win

The Avalanche is one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL. They sit third in the NHL with 3.59 goals per game this year. They have been led by Nathan MacKinnon this year. MacKinnon is tied for the team lead in goals while being the team leader in assists and points. He has 19 goals this year with 39 assists for a total of 58 points. He has been amazing on the power play this year, he has four goals and 19 assists on the power play this year. Tied with him in goals this year is Mikko Rantanen. He comes in with 19 goals this year with 26 assists for 45 points on the year. Like MacKinnon, he has been solid in the power play. He has scored eight goals and 14 assists on the power play this year.

Valeri Nichushkin is the leader of the power play this year. He comes in with 17 total goals while having nine of them on the power play this year. He also has 19 assists this year while three of them have come on the power play. The Acves also get help on offense from the Blue Line in the form of Cale Makar. Makar comes into the game with eight goals this year and 33 assists, good for 41 total points. Four of the goals and 14 assists have come on the power play.

The Avalanche rank eighth in the NHL on the power plays this year with a 23.9 percent success rate while scoring 33 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting seventh in the NHL when a man is down this year.

It will be Alexander Georgiev in goal today for the Avalanche. He is 19-8-2 on the year, leading the NHL in wins. Georgiev has a 2.86 goals-against average while also having a .900 save percentage this year. He has been solid as of late, allowing just one goal in three of his last four starts. Still, last time out, he faced just 11 shots in the game.

Final Islanders-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The power play is going to be the difference in this game. While both teams are solid on the power play, the Avalanche are a little better. Further, the penalty kill for the Islanders is one of the worst in the league. As long as Alexander Georgiev does not have an awful game, the Avalanche will score enough when they get chances on the power play to build a lead in this game. They score at least one on the power play and get the win as a result.

Final Islanders-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-183)