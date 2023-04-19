Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Seattle Kraken goaltender Phillip Grubauer played three seasons for the Colorado Avalanche, but arguably saved his best performance for the other end of the crease, leading his new team to a Game 1 victory in Denver on Tuesday night — and Avs forward Nathan MacKinnon was not happy about it.

“Nothing,” the Colorado forward said after the game when asked what he saw from Grubauer in the contest, according to the Associated Press.

In reality, the 31-year-old German was a brick wall for the Kraken as they got their first playoff win in team history on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. He made 34 saves on 35 shots, while making a couple of key stops to slow down the prolific Avalanche offense.

With the win, the Kraken became the 13th expansion franchise to earn a win in their first postseason game, according to NHL Stats.

“It’s definitely a weird feeling coming back but also really familiar,” said Grubauer after the game, according to the Associated Press. “There’s nothing better than playing against your old team in the playoffs.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grubauer was on the Avs roster for three seasons between 2018-2021, before leaving for Seattle prior to the 2021-22 season. He was undoubtedly the difference against his former team, leading to the clear frustration for Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado’s best player and one of the sport’s premier forwards.

“Not our best execution tonight, but still had plenty of chances,” MacKinnon said. “Now our focus is to move on.”

It’s still an uphill climb for Seattle against the defending champions, who boast one of the strongest teams in the National Hockey League — but anything can happen in the playoffs.

“Grubauer was great tonight,” Kraken forward Yanni Gourde said. “He made the saves, and we were able to clean up what was in front of us. He was a stud back there. Good to see him there.”

If Phillip Grubauer can keep up his high level of play in the crease throughout the series against Nathan MacKinnon’s Avalanche, his team will certainly have a chance to make their first playoff series a winning one after stealing Game 1 on Tuesday.