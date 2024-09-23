The Colorado Avalanche completed their NHL Free Agency business earlier in the summer. However, they are not done signing players to contracts. Even with the new season only a few weeks away. Their latest move has ensured that forward Logan O'Connor is not anywhere for the foreseeable future.

The Avalanche have signed O'Connor to a six-year contract extension, the team confirmed on Monday. O'Connor initially joined the Colorado organization back in 2018 as a free agent. Over the last three seasons, he has carved out a role as a bottom-six winger capable of providing secondary offense. His new contract won't kick in until the 2025-26 season.

“We are thrilled to have ‘OC’ under contract for the next seven years,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland, via the team's official website. “He is a relentless worker and competitor who brings energy and grit to the lineup every night. His speed and skating ability makes him a dangerous two-way player and he is one of our top penalty killers. Logan is also a great teammate and takes pride in being a part of the Denver community.”

Avalanche, Logan O'Connor have found success

Logan O'Connor is not a superstar level player by any means. However, there is certainly value in playing as a bottom-six scorer. O'Connor is proof that there is more to a successful career than lighting the world on fire. His emergence began back in 2022-23.

O'Connor played a then-career-high 81 games that year. He scored eight goals and 24 points during the regular season. Colorado made the Stanley Cup Playoffs that year. He skated in 17 postseason contests, scoring four points. His efforts helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup over the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022.

O'Connor played a full 82 games in the year following. He scored nine goals and 26 points during that time. He also played all seven postseason games Colorado played. The Avalanche were eliminated by the Seattle Kraken in the playoffs in 2023.

O'Connor took his game to a new level in 2023-24. He scored a career-high 13 goals this past season while recording 25 points. However, his season was limited to 57 games. Had he played 82 games again, O'Connor would have scored 19 goals and 36 points. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Avalanche fell to the Dallas Stars in the second round.

The Avalanche are hoping to see a healthy O'Connor on the ice in 2024-25. If he can stay healthy, he could certainly have another career season. It'll certainly be interesting to see how the veteran forward performs this upcoming year now that he is signed long-term.