It is a Central Divison battle as we continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a Central Divison battle as the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators face off. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Avalanche enter this game at 11-5-0 on the season and one a three-game winning streak. Last time out they faced the Dallas Stars. The Stars started the game hot, with two goals in the first period, followed by a goal early in the second period to make it 3-0. The Avalanche fired back though. They would score twice in the second to make it 3-2. In the third, Valeri Nichushkin tired it up and then Mikko Rantanen scored to give the Avalanche a lead. They would score two more times to win 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Predators come in at 6-10-0 on the year and have lost four of their last five games. Last time out they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. In that game, the Predators scored twice in the first period, including a power-play goal. In the second Connor Bedard set up a goal to make it a one-goal game, but Cole Smith of the Predators answered to make it 3-1. The Blackhawks scored again in the third, but once again, Smith answered, this time into an empty net, giving the Predators the 4-2 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Predators Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -156

Nashville Predators: +130

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Avalanche Will Win

The Avalanche's top points man is not a forward this year. That man is Cale Makar. He comes into the game with four goals and 20 assists to lead the team with 24 points. He has been great on the power play this year as well, with a goal and eight assists. The top line is also highly productive for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen comes in leading the team in goals this year. He has 11 goals on the season with 12 assists to give him 23 points on the year. Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon continues to be great. He has six goals and 14 assists on the year to give him 20 points. Rounding out the top line is Valeri Nichushkin who comes in with six goals and seven assists on the year.

there is production outside the top line as well. Ross Colton comes into the game with six goals, which tied him for second on the team. He also has two assists on the year. Ryan Johansen also has six goals on the year with one assist. Further, Tomas Tatar has been great at setting up plays this year. He comes in with seven assists on the year.

The Avalanche sit third in the NHL in goals scored this year, with 3.81 goals per game on the year. They have not been as strong on the power play as they would like. They are 20th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 19.0 percent conversion rate and 12 power-play goals. On the penalty kill they have been solid. The Avalanche are fifth in the NHL with an 85.9 percent kill rate.

It is expected to be Alexander Georgiev in the net today for the Avalanche. He leads the NHL in wins this year with a 10-4-0 record on the year. Still, he has a 3.01 goals against average and a .890 save percentage. This month, he is 4-2, but with just an .852 save percentage and a 3.86 goals against average.

Why The Predators Will Win

While the Avalanche has just five guys over ten points this year, they have three guys over 20 points. The Predators also have just five guys over ten points, but their top guy is Filip Forsberg, who comes into the game with seven goals and 12 assists. That is good for 19 points. A lot of that has come on the power play. He has a goal and six assists on the year. Meanwhile, Ryan O'Reilly comes into the game with eight goals and seven assists on the year. He has 15 points, which is good for second on the team. O; Reilly has also been solid on the power play. He has five goals and three assists on the power play this year.

Third in both goals and points on the year is Tommy Novak. He comes into the game with six goals and six assists on the year good for 12 points. He has also been solid on the power play. Coming in with four goals and two assists there. The Predators also have an offensive threat from the blue line. That comes in the form of Roman Josi. Jois comes into the game with three goals and eight assists on the year. He has four of those goals and two assists on the power play this season.

On the year, the Predators are 20th in the NHL in goals per game, sitting with 3.00. They have been good on the power play though sitting 12th in the NHL in conversion rate at 21.2 percent. The penalty kill has been a different story. They are 30th in the NHL with a 71.2 percent kill rate.

The Predators will be sending Juuse Saros to the goal today. He is 4-9 on the year with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He has not been good this month though. In five starts he has lost all of them and is giving up a 4.33 goals-against average. Meanwhile, he has a .859 percent save percentage this month.

Final Avalanche-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche pressure the offensive zone. They drop the puck in deep well, and maintain possession, creating plenty of chances. A lot of this happens when Cale Makar is on the ice. He is great at starting the break, which leads to a lot of goals. The Predators have not been good at stopping quick transitions, and this has led to a lot of goals. The Avalanche do not have the best defensive unit, but they have enough to slow down the Predators in this one. Take the Avalanche to win for this game.

Final Avlanche-Predators Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-156)