The Miami Dolphins have closed the book on their 2025 mandatory minicamp, and while the summer heat in South Florida is ever-present, the storylines emerging from camp are even hotter. With a roster in flux, a coaching staff looking to push the team over the playoff hump, and several stars both rising and falling, there’s no shortage of bold takes. Here are the three hottest takes coming out of Dolphins minicamp as the team eyes a pivotal season.

Jalen Ramsey’s Absence Signals a Major Defensive Shift

One of the biggest stories from Dolphins minicamp wasn’t about who was on the field, but who wasn’t. Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was notably absent, with reports swirling that Miami is actively seeking to trade him. Ramsey’s absence has already forced the coaching staff to experiment with new combinations in the secondary, giving younger players and recent acquisitions a chance to prove themselves.

This development could mark a major shift in Miami’s defensive identity. Ramsey, when healthy, is one of the league’s premier shutdown corners and a vocal leader. Moving on from him would not only free up significant cap space but also signal a commitment to youth and flexibility in the secondary. Players like Cam Smith, who was highlighted as a minicamp winner, are being thrust into larger roles, and the defense could take on a new look with more zone coverage and less reliance on star power.

Two of Dolphins best players — 7-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and Pro Bowl TE Jonnu Smith — absent from mandatory minicamp for different reasons. Insight on Jonnu (contract) & Jalen (mutually seeking trade) for @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/ddgghVuLlO — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

While trading Ramsey would be a risk, it could also be the catalyst for a more balanced and cohesive unit. The Dolphins’ front office appears willing to make bold moves to reshape the roster, and this storyline will be one to watch as training camp and the preseason unfold.

Tanner Conner Is Ready to Break Out as Miami’s Top Tight End

Tanner Conner’s name has been buzzing throughout Dolphins minicamp, and for good reason. The converted wide receiver, who has quietly developed over three years in Miami, put together his most impressive showing yet. Conner’s quickness, reliable hands, and improved route running have caught the attention of both coaches and teammates. With Jonnu Smith’s future in Miami uncertain amid trade rumors, Conner’s emergence could not be more timely.

Article Continues Below

Head coach Mike McDaniel praised Conner’s progress, highlighting his ability to stretch the field and create mismatches against linebackers. While Conner has never secured a full-time starting role, his performance this offseason suggests he’s ready to seize the opportunity. If minicamp is any indication, Conner could open the season as the Dolphins’ starting tight end and become a key weapon in Miami’s high-octane offense. This is a major shift for a team that has struggled to find consistent production at the position since Mike Gesicki’s departure.

Grayson Murphy Goes From Undrafted Free Agent to Roster Lock

Few stories are as compelling as that of Grayson Murphy, the undrafted free agent edge rusher who has become one of the breakout stars of Dolphins minicamp. Murphy, who impressed in OTAs, carried that momentum into mandatory practices, consistently making plays in both the run and pass game. His ability to generate pressure forced quarterbacks to check down more quickly than they wanted, and he was a disruptive force throughout drills.

Murphy’s rise comes at a crucial time for Miami’s defensive front, which is looking to inject youth and energy into its pass rush rotation. With veterans like Chubb and Phillips leading the way, Murphy’s strong camp puts him firmly in the mix for a roster spot, potentially bumping a more established player like Quinton Bell down the depth chart. Even after suffering a minor injury late in camp, Murphy’s overall performance has made him a player to watch as preseason games approach.

If Murphy continues this trajectory, he could not only make the 53-man roster but carve out a meaningful role as a situational pass rusher. His emergence gives defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver another chess piece and adds much-needed depth to a unit that struggled with injuries last season.

The 2025 Dolphins minicamp has set the stage for a season of transition and opportunity. Tanner Conner’s emergence as a tight end threat, Grayson Murphy’s rise from longshot to roster lock, and the looming possibility of a Jalen Ramsey trade all point to a team unafraid to embrace change. As Mike McDaniel and his staff continue to mold the roster, these hot takes could define Miami’s path in a crowded AFC playoff race.