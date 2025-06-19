As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a familiar position, leading the NL West and eyeing another deep postseason run. Yet, beneath the surface of their success, several key starters are underperforming, threatening to undermine the club’s championship aspirations. With the Dodgers showing little patience for slumping veterans this season, already cutting ties with Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes, it’s clear the front office is willing to make bold moves for the sake of October glory. Here are three current Dodgers starters who must be on the trade block ahead of the 2025 deadline.

Michael Conforto, The Veteran Outfielder Failing to Deliver

Michael Conforto’s signing was supposed to bring stability and left-handed power to the Dodgers’ outfield. Instead, his 2025 campaign has been nothing short of disastrous. Through 74 games, Conforto is slashing a paltry .168/.305/.277, with just four home runs and 13 RBIs, numbers that rank among the worst for qualified hitters in all of Major League Baseball. His slugging percentage is the second-worst in the league, and his batting average is dead last among qualifiers.

The Dodgers inked the 32-year-old to a one-year, $17 million deal in hopes of a bounce-back, but his struggles have only deepened as the season progressed. Conforto’s strikeout rate has ballooned to a career-worst 27.6%, and his power has all but vanished, with a home run-to-fly ball ratio less than a third of his career norm. Manager Dave Roberts recently benched Conforto for a “reset,” while rookie Hyeseong Kim, hitting an eye-popping .386/.427/.557, has begun to eat into his playing time.

With the Dodgers’ offense humming and younger, more versatile options like Kim emerging, Conforto’s continued presence in the lineup is increasingly untenable. The front office has already shown a willingness to move on from struggling veterans, and Conforto’s contract and lack of production make him an obvious trade candidate, if not an outright release risk, before the deadline.

Bobby Miller Who was Once-Promising Arm is Now a Liability

Bobby Miller burst onto the scene in 2023 with flashes of ace potential, but his performance has cratered since. After a disastrous 2024 campaign that saw his ERA balloon near 9.00, Miller’s 2025 hasn’t been much better. The Dodgers gave him another opportunity early this season, but he failed to capitalize, surrendering six runs in just three innings against the lowly Colorado Rockies before being promptly demoted to the minors.

Miller’s inability to command the strike zone and his declining velocity have left the Dodgers’ rotation in a precarious state, especially with injuries ravaging the pitching staff. Once viewed as a future rotation anchor, Miller now finds himself behind a growing list of young arms, like Justin Wrobleski, who have shown more consistency and reliability.

With the Dodgers’ depth being tested and the need for bullpen reinforcements or a more reliable starter looming, Miller’s value as a trade chip may never be higher. Packaging him in a deal for a proven arm or a high-leverage reliever could be the spark the Dodgers need to solidify their October plans.

Landon Knack is Fading Fast in a Crowded Rotation

Landon Knack entered 2025 as a promising young starter, but his performance has been inconsistent at best. Through the first half of the season, Knack has posted a 5.12 ERA, struggling to keep hitters off balance and failing to provide the stability the Dodgers desperately need amid a wave of injuries. While he’s shown flashes of potential, including a solid rookie campaign in 2024, his inability to string together quality starts has left the Dodgers searching for answers.

Knack’s early postseason experience and years of team control could make him attractive to teams seeking rotation depth, but for the Dodgers, his role is increasingly uncertain. With injured stars like Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow potentially returning and prospects like Nick Frasso waiting in the wings, Knack may find himself squeezed out of the rotation.

Given the Dodgers’ championship window and the urgency to shore up both the rotation and bullpen, Knack represents a valuable trade asset. Moving him for a more established starter or a key bullpen piece could be the difference between another early playoff exit and a World Series parade.

The Dodgers’ relentless pursuit of excellence leaves little room for sentimentality. As the trade deadline looms, Michael Conforto, Bobby Miller, and Landon Knack stand out as current starters whose struggles are holding the team back. Whether it’s a veteran outfielder failing to produce, a once-promising arm now a liability, or a young starter unable to seize his opportunity, the Dodgers must be aggressive in exploring trade options. With the postseason in sight, tough decisions now could pave the way for October triumph.