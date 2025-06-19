Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie Travis Hunter will be receiving a unique custom ability in Madden 26 to support his two-way player role on the team. Hunter was drafted 1st overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and is set on playing both offense and defense for the Jags. Of course, playing both sides can be quite a workload on someone's body, even someone young and athletic like Hunter. But EA Sports wants to celebrate this occasion by giving the former Buffalo a unique ability. Without further ado, let's take a look.

Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Unique Madden 26 Ability Will Reduce His Wear & Tear

According to EA Sports, Jaguars' rookie Travis Hunter will have “exclusive' benefits in Madden 26, including an ability that reduces the impact of Wear & Tear on his body. Because Hunter plans on playing both offense and defense, he would likely get injured often due to Wear & Tear. However, this custom ability will seemingly reduce its effect on him.

EA Sports introduced the Wear & Tear mechanic last year in College Football 25, which Hunter graced the cover of. Overall, it's an injury system which notifies you of your player's condition at any point during a game or season. For example, if you make your RB touch the ball 30+ times a game, you'll likely see the effects of Wear & Tear on his body.

Essentially, each hit they take puts damage on their body. The more damage they take, the more likely they receive a bad injury. Furthermore, throughout the game, it reduces player stats, making them less effective on the field. Therefore, Wear & Tear encourages players to substitute players and spread the ball around to keep players safe.

There's a lot of ways to maintain Wear & Tear, but for a two-way player like Hunter, it would be very difficult to let them rest. Since Hunter plans on playing both WR and DB, he'll be on the field quite a bit. And depending on how you use him in Madden, could cause him an injury early on. But thanks to his unique ability, Hunter will have an easier time staying on the field.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about Travis Hunter's unique ability in Madden 26. We look forward to hearing more about it, as well as other updates on the game. Earlier this week, EA Sports released a ton of new information on the upcoming Madden title. Between Coach & QB DNA as well as new player traits, there's a lot going on this time around.

