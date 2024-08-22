Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played a single game of professional hockey since Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. And although that contest was monumental for the franchise, a 2-1 win earning the club its first title since 2001, nobody thought that the Swedish star would still be out of the lineup over two years later.

Landeskog has dealt with multiple knee problems over the last two years, but the 31-year-old made a huge declaration this week.

“[Avalanche] captain Gabe Landeskog said his return is now a matter of when, not if,” reported The Denver Post's Corey Masisak on Wednesday. “Feels like he's made progress since May. Tests before camp to decide a plan moving forward. He told at least one fan on the course he'll definitely play this year – not sure if it's Game 1 or 10 or 20.”

Just the fact that Landeskog is planning to play again at all is monumental, and the Avalanche will welcome him with open arms in 2024-25.

“He's trying to make a return here sometime near the start of the season and if that goes well, it would be a really big boost for us,” head coach Jared Bednar told NHL.com's Tom Gulitti recently. “So, that's something we're all a little anxious about, but really excited about as well. He hasn't played for us in two years.”

Gabriel Landeskog's knee has not cooperated after Stanley Cup win

Landeskog underwent arthroscopic knee surgery following his maiden Stanley Cup championship, and it was announced in October 2022 shortly after raising the banner that he would be out for at least twelve weeks of the 2022-23 campaign.

He ultimately missed the entire year, including the postseason, and all of 2023-24 after undergoing cartilage transplant surgery. Now two full years without hockey, there is obviously significant concern about the health of the player.

But Landeskog was still a star before the ailments, recording 59 points in 51 regular-season contests in 2021-22 and following it up with 11 goals and 22 points in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Avalanche have sorely missed the Swede, and have been unable to find a second top-six center that will help them bring another championship to Denver. With Nazem Kadri leaving in the summer of 2022 to join the Calgary Flames, this roster has just not been the same.

That was evident by two consecutive early playoff exits; a seven-game upset at the hands of the upstart Seattle Kraken in 2023, and a heartbreaking double overtime Game 6 loss to the Dallas Stars in Round 2 of 2024.

Colorado still boasts a plethora of talent up front, led by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, but Landeskog did it all for this team at both ends of the rink.

“He’s our captain. The year we won, he was an animal out there,” MacKinnon said back in June. “I know he’s rehabbing and he’s got great people around him giving him good information. Just hoping and praying that he comes back next season. We miss him on the ice, off the ice. It’s tough to win without a guy like that.”

Hopefully for the Avalanche, they'll get another chance to win with a fully healthy No. 92 back in the lineup.