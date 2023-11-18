Discover why Kylian Mbappe champions Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win, citing Messi's World Cup brilliance as the decisive factor.

Kylian Mbappe, the young luminary of French football, has joined the chorus of acclaim for Lionel Messi, hailing him as “the best in history” and affirming that the Argentine maestro truly deserved the 2023 Ballon d'Or. The endorsement comes after Messi's historic eighth Ballon d'Or win, a feat propelled by his instrumental role in Argentina's triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite a season where Erling Haaland set goal-scoring records with Manchester City, Mbappe staunchly backed Messi, emphasizing the significance of a World Cup victory in tipping the scales for the prestigious award. In a candid conversation with reporters, Mbappe's respect for Messi's unmatched legacy shone through his words: “When Messi wins the World Cup, Messi has to win the Ballon d'Or. He's one of the best players in history, if not the best.”

Mbappe's sentiments are rooted in the belief that triumphing on football's grandest stage, exemplified by Messi's brace in the World Cup final, holds unparalleled weight in the Ballon d'Or deliberations. The French sensation delivered a scintillating performance, netting a hat-trick in the final. Yet, Messi's leadership guided Argentina to victory, denying Mbappe a consecutive global title and Ballon d'Or honor.

Their rivalry on the pitch hasn't eclipsed the mutual admiration and camaraderie between the two stars. Despite vying for individual accolades, Mbappe's admiration for Messi extends beyond competition. Their shared stint at Paris Saint-Germain has forged a bond rooted in mutual respect and admiration for each other's brilliance.

As both Messi and Mbappe gear up for their national duties, the Ballon d'Or remains a pivotal talking point. While Mbappe is set to grace the field in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar, Messi prepares for a clash against arch-rivals Brazil in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The Ballon d'Or debate may persist, but Mbappe's resounding endorsement of Messi's triumph underscores the significance of Messi's World Cup heroics in securing football's most prestigious individual award.