Barcelona manager Xavi gets honest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea

This year’s transfer deadline day was quite a chaotic one for a multitude of clubs across Europe. Among them, Chelsea ended up completing multiple moves, including the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Chelsea signed Aubameyang from the Catalan side for a €12 million transfer fee. Aubameyang not only agreed to return to the Premier League, but he also put pen to paper on a two-year contract deal with the Blues.

Overall, Aubameyang was among Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez’s standout performers last season. In speaking during a pre-match press conference ahead of Barca’s La Liga away contest against Sevilla, Xavi noted that he was “sad” to see the forward depart from the club.

“I am sad to see him leave,” Xavi said. “He gave us a lot in a short time here. He made the difference in games, he posted some extraordinary numbers, he’s a great person, always smiling, training well.

“But it was an opportunity, above all for him, but also for the club. Everyone was happy with the deal but I am sad to lose a player like him.”

Aubameyang capped off his run at Barca with 13 goals scored in all competitions. He shined in numerous crucial matches while at the club, which included chipping in with two goals and one assist in its 4-0 away win against Real Madrid last season.

Aubameyang is now set to feature for a Chelsea side that sits in 10th place in the Premier League table. His debut will have to wait for now, as he is currently out of action due to a broken jaw suffered during a home robbery earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the veteran striker shared an update about the incident via his official Twitter account.

“They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time, and thank God no one else was physically harmed,” Aubameyang wrote. “The feeling that we are no longer safe in our own home is hard to understand and describe, but as a family, we will overcome this and stronger than ever. Thanks for all the support, it really means a lot to us.”

For now, it remains to be seen on whether Aubameyang will be available come Chelsea’s home league fixture against his former side in Arsenal in November.