Barcelona’s midfield sensation Franck Kessié will depart from Camp Nou to join Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. The Ivory Coast midfielder spent five seasons in AC Milan before securing his move to Barcelona last summer. However, he could not fulfill his potential in Spain and will now leave the La Liga champions.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Kessié has officially agreed to join Al Ahli. The 26-year-old verbally agreed with Barcelona about the move for a fee of €15m. The Catalans and Al Ahli are in contact for the verification of documents. Eventually, both clubs will sign the deal in the next few hours. Kessié has agreed a three-year deal to join Al Ahli.

The Saudi Pro League has attracted football talent from all over the world, and Barcelona is no exemption. After their first big scoop of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Middle East league has attracted the likes of Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante, and Fabinho.

The Catalans wanted to get rid of Kessié for a long time, as they had put him on the shopping list. The Ivory Coast midfielder was linked with a move back to Italy, but there were no suitable offers on the table for him. Kessié's initial plan was to stay in Barcelona and get himself back into the plans of manager Xavi. However, the deterioration of relations between him and the former Spanish midfielder meant he was expected to leave this summer.

Although Barcelona haven't been able to recoup a big fee for him, his wages off the squad bill provide further relief to their huge economic instability. The Catalans are set to announce the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint Germain (PSG).