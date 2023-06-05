Barcelona's hopes of bringing Lionel Messi back to the club appear to be fading, as club president Joan Laporta expressed pessimism regarding the Argentine's return, reported by goal.com. Laporta admitted that it will be challenging for Barcelona to re-sign Lionel Messi, casting doubt on the chances of a reunion.

Barcelona is currently awaiting La Liga's approval of their viability plan, which will determine their ability to make an offer to Messi. Laporta's comments to Sport indicate that even if Barcelona does everything within their power, there is no guarantee of success in bringing Messi back to the Camp Nou.

Following Paris Saint-Germain's 3-2 defeat against Clermont Foot in their final game of the season, Messi's two-year spell with the French club came to an end. Now a free agent, the 34-year-old superstar is set to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

Several clubs have expressed interest in signing Messi, including Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. However, it is Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League who is reportedly leading the race for his signature. Recent reports suggest that Al-Hilal has dispatched a delegation to Paris in an effort to secure Messi's services as soon as possible.

While Barcelona had hoped to bring their iconic forward back into the fold, Laporta's pessimistic outlook suggests that the club faces significant obstacles in making that a reality. As the saga unfolds, Messi's future remains uncertain, and fans around the world eagerly await his decision on the next chapter of his illustrious career.