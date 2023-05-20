Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has revealed his true feelings towards club president Joan Laporta and former teammate Lionel Messi, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Addressing the ongoing speculation surrounding Messi’s potential return to Barcelona, de Jong expressed his admiration for the Argentine superstar while also expressing his positive relationship with Laporta.

Speaking about his relationship with Laporta, de Jong clarified that there were no issues between them, despite the situation that unfolded during the summer transfer window. He stated, “I’m fine with Laporta. I’ve never been bad with him. They had that situation in the summer, but my relationship with him is fine.”

The Dutch international’s comments indicate that any previous disagreements between Laporta and the club’s players, including de Jong, have been resolved. It highlights a sense of unity within the Barcelona camp as they strive to move forward and regain their status as one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Turning his attention to Lionel Messi, de Jong expressed his admiration for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner but admitted that he has no insider knowledge regarding Messi’s potential return to Barcelona. He described Messi as a fantastic player and added, “But I have no idea if his return is going to happen or not.”

De Jong’s comments reflect the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s future, with rumors suggesting that he could reunite with Barcelona or potentially move to another top club. The Dutch midfielder’s admiration for Messi is shared by fans worldwide, who have witnessed the pair’s on-field chemistry and the impact Messi has had on Barcelona’s success over the years.

As Barcelona’s preseason preparations approach, the focus will remain on resolving Messi’s situation and determining whether he will continue his illustrious career at the Camp Nou. Fans will eagerly await updates from both Messi and the club’s hierarchy as they hope for a positive outcome.

In the meantime, de Jong’s positive words about Laporta and his admiration for Messi reflect the sentiments of many Barcelona supporters. They highlight the importance of maintaining good relationships within the club while acknowledging the immense talent and influence that Messi possesses.