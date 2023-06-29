In a surprising turn of events, Barcelona may be open to the possibility of selling Frenkie de Jong during the summer transfer window, reported by goal.com. Reports emerging from Spain suggest that the Catalan club is considering the sale of the Dutch midfielder, who has garnered interest from top European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Barcelona's recent signing of Ilkay Gundogan, the captain of Manchester City's treble-winning squad, has raised questions about De Jong's future at the club. With the emergence of young talents like Gavi and Pedri in Barcelona's midfield, De Jong might face challenges in securing a consistent spot in new manager Xavi's starting lineup.

In light of the situation, Barcelona is contemplating the sale of De Jong if a substantial offer materializes. The club is looking to bolster its finances and a lucrative transfer deal for the talented midfielder could help in that regard.

The news of De Jong potentially being available on the market has caught the attention of Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Both clubs are closely monitoring the situation, with their respective managers, Erik ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel, keen on strengthening their midfield options.

For Manchester United, acquiring De Jong would provide a significant boost to their midfield, adding quality and creativity alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba. On the other hand, Bayern Munich, known for their dominance in the Bundesliga, sees De Jong as a valuable addition to further solidify their midfield and maintain their domestic and European success.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks, but the potential sale of Frenkie de Jong could have significant implications for both Barcelona and the interested clubs. The Dutch midfielder possesses immense talent and his departure from Barcelona would undoubtedly be a notable loss. However, if the right offer presents itself, it may be a difficult decision for Barcelona to reject, considering their current financial circumstances and the need to reshape their squad under Xavi's guidance.